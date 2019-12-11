Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

W. M. Gillespie $200

Roger and MaryAnn Mercer $400

Suellen Lemmon $100

Gerry Henriot $100

Beverly and Shadrick Waite $25

Jack and Karla Schumacher $100

Gayle Epsen $100

Pamela Granahan $50

Kevin and Kathi Marilley $50

Rolfson Family $250

Jeff and Deborah Scott $100

Donna L. Johnson $100

Matthew Desvoigne $58

IN MEMORY OF

Ray Marsula $50

Sharon Moody $100

Art and Julia Johnson, and Norm and Brian Simonseth $30

Skip Suiter $100

Beth, Ruby and Chub $300

Dale, Marylinn, Dany, Amos and Bertha Boudreau $200

ANONYMOUS

$350

$50

$200

$50

$200

$100

$150

TODAY’S TOTAL: $3,263

