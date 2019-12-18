The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
Janice and Neil Eastvold $50
Alan and Candis Locke $50
Mary and Bob Taylor $100
Alan and Nona Carter $200
Anne Perry $100
Don and Mary Newby $50
Myrt, Don and Carol $100
Joan and Don $50
IN MEMORY OF
George and Grace Wallace $1,000
Tom Mathews $50
Walt and Joyce Harrison $100
Ken Sindora $100
Enelra Givats $100
Dr. Fred Stump $200
Lorraine Neff $200
Robbie Treat $25
Hana Williams $10
George and Jeanne Dow $75
Anne and Ken Hillard $50
TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,610
