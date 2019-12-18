Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Janice and Neil Eastvold $50

Alan and Candis Locke $50

Mary and Bob Taylor $100

Alan and Nona Carter $200

Anne Perry $100

Don and Mary Newby $50

Myrt, Don and Carol $100

Joan and Don $50

IN MEMORY OF

George and Grace Wallace $1,000

Tom Mathews $50

Walt and Joyce Harrison $100

Ken Sindora $100

Enelra Givats $100

Dr. Fred Stump $200

Lorraine Neff $200

Robbie Treat $25

Hana Williams $10

George and Jeanne Dow $75

Anne and Ken Hillard $50

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,610

