The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
Bob Hallberg and Diane Southworth $50
Alison Zak and Paul Blum $50
Terry and Patty Gowler $100
Robert Sund $50
Residents and Staff at Country Meadow Village $400
Allen United Methodist Church $248
Ramon and Lois Pruiett $50
Big Fir North Community $40
Craig, Heather and Giovanni Romano $100
Kathryn Longfellow $100
IN MEMORY OF
Tim Callahan, my loving husband $100
Jack H. Whiting $100
Patricia A. Diven $100
Viola B. Houser $100
Jim Chamness $100
Howard Hayes $100
Steven K. Olsen $100
ANONYMOUS
$100
$100
$300
TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,388
