The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Bob Hallberg and Diane Southworth $50

Alison Zak and Paul Blum $50

Terry and Patty Gowler $100

Robert Sund $50

Residents and Staff at Country Meadow Village $400

Allen United Methodist Church $248

Ramon and Lois Pruiett $50

Big Fir North Community $40

Craig, Heather and Giovanni Romano $100

Kathryn Longfellow $100

IN MEMORY OF

Tim Callahan, my loving husband $100

Jack H. Whiting $100

Patricia A. Diven $100

Viola B. Houser $100

Jim Chamness $100

Howard Hayes $100

Steven K. Olsen $100

ANONYMOUS

$100

$100

$300

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,388

