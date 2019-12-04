The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
Floyd and Joan Holmes $40
Pat L. Wilson $20
Nick and Sara Governale $300
Rick and JoEllen Holmgren $200
Arnie Richter and Linda Tatum $125
Jerry and Joan Sandman $100
IN MEMORY OF
Ryan Vander Stoep $200
Eric Stendal, Bud and Shirley Novotny, and Connie Middleton $200
Bethel Granahan $500
Virginia Graebener $150
George and Jeanne Dow $75
ANONYMOUS
$50
$25
$75
$30
$25
TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,115
