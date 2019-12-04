Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Floyd and Joan Holmes $40

Pat L. Wilson $20

Nick and Sara Governale $300

Rick and JoEllen Holmgren $200

Arnie Richter and Linda Tatum $125

Jerry and Joan Sandman $100

IN MEMORY OF

Ryan Vander Stoep $200

Eric Stendal, Bud and Shirley Novotny, and Connie Middleton $200

Bethel Granahan $500

Virginia Graebener $150

George and Jeanne Dow $75

ANONYMOUS

$50

$25

$75

$30

$25

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,115

