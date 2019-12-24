The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
Eric Barr $75
Michelle Powell $100
Craig Carlile $100
Sue Christianson $100
Gayle Lee $100
Shelly Parfitt $200
Sarah Minton $100
William Langlois $100
Graeme and Cathy Blake $300
Barbara Pattee $100
Brook Johnson $25
Susan Wilson $100
Richard Gibbs $250
James Zielinski $250
Chuck Norris and Nancy Anders $200
Alex and Gloria Davidson $50
Mr. and Mrs. Wilson $200
Brad and Barbara Bradford $50
JoAnn Hanesworth $100
Mount Baker Singles Square Dance Club $154
Mark Pearson $50
The Bells $100
Ellen Rak and William Dunlap $200
IN MEMORY OF
Bill McMoran $100
Dan and Laurie O’Connell $50
Ron Geyer $300
Cecil, Anne, Rick and Sky Siuter, Ragna Olson and Shane Gilbert $220
Doug Gunter $200
Joe and Rosie Osborne $100
Iris Tennyson $50
Ed and Linda Zeretzke $25
Richard and Erik Tjeisland $50
ANONYMOUS
$25
$25
$500
TODAY’S TOTAL: $1,645
