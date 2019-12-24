Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Eric Barr $75

Michelle Powell $100

Craig Carlile $100

Sue Christianson $100

Gayle Lee $100

Shelly Parfitt $200

Sarah Minton $100

William Langlois $100

Graeme and Cathy Blake $300

Barbara Pattee $100

Brook Johnson $25

Susan Wilson $100

Richard Gibbs $250

James Zielinski $250

Chuck Norris and Nancy Anders $200

Alex and Gloria Davidson $50

Mr. and Mrs. Wilson $200

Brad and Barbara Bradford $50

JoAnn Hanesworth $100

Mount Baker Singles Square Dance Club $154

Mark Pearson $50

The Bells $100

Ellen Rak and William Dunlap $200

IN MEMORY OF

Bill McMoran $100

Dan and Laurie O’Connell $50

Ron Geyer $300

Cecil, Anne, Rick and Sky Siuter, Ragna Olson and Shane Gilbert $220

Doug Gunter $200

Joe and Rosie Osborne $100

Iris Tennyson $50

Ed and Linda Zeretzke $25

Richard and Erik Tjeisland $50

ANONYMOUS

$25

$25

$500

TODAY’S TOTAL: $1,645

