The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Doug and Laurie Lundgren $250

Joanna and Bill Mazza $75

Mary Clark $150

Dave and Kathy MacNeil $100

Skagit County Dairy Women $200

Ron Wesen $200

Denny and Pam Church $200

Don and Michelle Porth $100

Bill and Patti Van Wieringen $100

Marjorie Bickel $400

Mac and Linda MacGregor $1,000

IN MEMORY OF

Inta Bailey $100

Rachael Hodgson $100

ANONYMOUS

$100

$25

$50

TODAY’S TOTAL: $3,100

