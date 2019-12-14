The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
Doug and Laurie Lundgren $250
Joanna and Bill Mazza $75
Mary Clark $150
Dave and Kathy MacNeil $100
Skagit County Dairy Women $200
Ron Wesen $200
Denny and Pam Church $200
Don and Michelle Porth $100
Bill and Patti Van Wieringen $100
Marjorie Bickel $400
Mac and Linda MacGregor $1,000
IN MEMORY OF
Inta Bailey $100
Rachael Hodgson $100
ANONYMOUS
$100
$25
$50
TODAY’S TOTAL: $3,100
