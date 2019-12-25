Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Wendelin Sanderson $100

Mark Miller $100

Deryl Hart $100

Elsie M. Mullinaux $50

Lynn Costello $25

Bob and Susan Peterson $50

Jane Zillig and Paul Ingalls $100

Pamela Englett $100

Thomas J. Paige $50

Carolyn Rees $200

McLean Road Firefighters $797

David and Deborah Moyle $200

Laura and Mitchell Yanover $100

Masonic Lodge #36 $100

John and Karen Frost $100

IN MEMORY OF

Robert and Mabel Mainard, Jim and Clare Morse $100

David Farrow $100

Dave Howard $100

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,472

