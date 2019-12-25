The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
Wendelin Sanderson $100
Mark Miller $100
Deryl Hart $100
Elsie M. Mullinaux $50
Lynn Costello $25
Bob and Susan Peterson $50
Jane Zillig and Paul Ingalls $100
Pamela Englett $100
Thomas J. Paige $50
Carolyn Rees $200
McLean Road Firefighters $797
David and Deborah Moyle $200
Laura and Mitchell Yanover $100
Masonic Lodge #36 $100
John and Karen Frost $100
IN MEMORY OF
Robert and Mabel Mainard, Jim and Clare Morse $100
David Farrow $100
Dave Howard $100
TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,472
