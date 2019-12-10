Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Susan and John Nagel $200

John Orrelle $100

Arne Svendsen $100

John and Marti Peterson $100

Andy and Marianne Hunter $500

Brenda J. Oertell $100

Louise and John Kelly $100

Linda McAdams $500

Skagit County Pamona Grange #10 $100

Zack McAdams $100

Karen and Philip Brown $100

Carletti Architects, P.S. $100

IN MEMORY OF

John Vaux and Carolyn Vaux $100

Betty and Ron Donnerberg $20

Eve Northcutt $100

Hazel Pilkington $25

Dean Bannister $200

ANONYMOUS

$250

$50

$50

$50

$50

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,995

