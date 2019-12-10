The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
Susan and John Nagel $200
John Orrelle $100
Arne Svendsen $100
John and Marti Peterson $100
Andy and Marianne Hunter $500
Brenda J. Oertell $100
Louise and John Kelly $100
Linda McAdams $500
Skagit County Pamona Grange #10 $100
Zack McAdams $100
Karen and Philip Brown $100
Carletti Architects, P.S. $100
IN MEMORY OF
John Vaux and Carolyn Vaux $100
Betty and Ron Donnerberg $20
Eve Northcutt $100
Hazel Pilkington $25
Dean Bannister $200
ANONYMOUS
$250
$50
$50
$50
$50
TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,995
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.