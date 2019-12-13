Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

Dana and John Keefe $100

Jim and Nancy Duffy $250

George and Joyce Frasier $200

Paul and Connie Rockstad $200

Ron and Susan Hunt $75

Howard and Thais Armstrong $25

Lois McGuinness $125

Bob and Jacque Chase $35

Skagit Aggregates $250

Felicia Petty $40

Cambia Health Foundation $160

Shell Oil Co/Matching gifts program $100

IN MEMORY OF

Dwayne Kerrigan $50

Helga Haglund $200

Susan M DeBuff $100

Harold Elliott Weddle $20

Gramma Billick $300

ANONYMOUS

$40

$250

$100

$25

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,620

