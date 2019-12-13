The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
Dana and John Keefe $100
Jim and Nancy Duffy $250
George and Joyce Frasier $200
Paul and Connie Rockstad $200
Ron and Susan Hunt $75
Howard and Thais Armstrong $25
Lois McGuinness $125
Bob and Jacque Chase $35
Skagit Aggregates $250
Felicia Petty $40
Cambia Health Foundation $160
Shell Oil Co/Matching gifts program $100
IN MEMORY OF
Dwayne Kerrigan $50
Helga Haglund $200
Susan M DeBuff $100
Harold Elliott Weddle $20
Gramma Billick $300
ANONYMOUS
$40
$250
$100
$25
TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,620
