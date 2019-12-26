The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
TJ Maxx-Community Outreach Program $2,000
Ellen Kaiser $50
Bob and Pam Burkland $100
Jim and Cathy Crone $50
Jack Malcolm $100
Harmony Birthday Club $30
Rick and Kim Mustard $100
NW K9 Sniffers Club $105
George Santino $500
Lisa Janicki $500
Doris Brevoort $100
John Cornish $100
Dennis Wills $100
Stephen Johnson $100
IN MEMORY OF
Bud, Clara and Steve Sprouse $30
Bob, Rod and Ethan $100
Brian Morrison $100
Laura (Chris) Nevares $100
Corey DeFamio $50
Bob Peth $100
ANONYMOUS
$104.70
$100
TODAY’S TOTAL: $4,619.70
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.