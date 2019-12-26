Christmas Fund logo

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.

The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.

Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.

DONATIONS

TJ Maxx-Community Outreach Program $2,000

Ellen Kaiser $50

Bob and Pam Burkland $100

Jim and Cathy Crone $50

Jack Malcolm $100

Harmony Birthday Club $30

Rick and Kim Mustard $100

NW K9 Sniffers Club $105

George Santino $500

Lisa Janicki $500

Doris Brevoort $100

John Cornish $100

Dennis Wills $100

Stephen Johnson $100

IN MEMORY OF

Bud, Clara and Steve Sprouse $30

Bob, Rod and Ethan $100

Brian Morrison $100

Laura (Chris) Nevares $100

Corey DeFamio $50

Bob Peth $100

ANONYMOUS

$104.70

$100

TODAY’S TOTAL: $4,619.70

More from this section

Load comments