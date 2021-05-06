DECEPTION PASS STATE PARK — Jason Armstrong believed there would be interest in Deception Pass State Park’s memorial tables and benches.
The park’s manager was right.
Currently, there are orders for three amphitheater benches, 10 metal and wood picnic tables, 10 Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) style picnic tables from dimensional lumber — that cut to specific size and ready for use — and five CCC tables constructed from milled wood from trees that came down inside the park during storms.
“So far, it has raised to date about $35,000 for the Deception Pass Park Foundation,” Armstrong said. “It has been a great program.”
All it took was getting the word out.
“Within a week, I had about 15 or 20 inquiries,” Armstrong said. “Then once we worked out all the details and the logistics, those first three weeks, we probably secured 90% of those tables.”
Proceeds are directed through the foundation and all the money stays within the park.
Looming on the horizon next year is the park’s 100th anniversary, and foundation President Terica Ginther said much of the money will go toward community events marking the milestone.
“Funds are also being raised to build an interpretive center in the park,” she said. “Depending on that 100th celebration, some of the money from the tables and benches will go to building that permanent center.”
The different types of tables and benches require different donations.
A sturdy, wood picnic table replicating those built in the 1930s by the CCC and constructed of timber from fallen trees within the park have a donation cost of $1,500.
An amphitheater bench is $1,000, while a metal or lighter wood-framed picnic table is $500.
Park staff and volunteers construct the tables and install the plaques, whose design is left up to the donor.
Having more donations than places to put the tables or benches will not be a problem for the foreseeable future.
“We have 375 tables in the park,” Armstrong said. “So we have plenty of spots. I hope I run into the problem of not having enough spots.”
The park replaces about 40 tables per year for various reasons.
Those interested in purchasing a memorial table or bench can email deception.pass@parks.wa.gov.
