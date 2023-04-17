SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A decision on whether to allow a galvanizing facility to be built in Sedro-Woolley has been delayed.
Seattle Galvanizing Company wants to build a 16,752-square-foot facility at 616 Sunset Park Drive, the former site of Snelson Company Inc.
Galvanization is the process of applying a protective zinc coating to steel or iron in order to prevent rusting. The most common method is hot-dip galvanizing, in which steel or iron are submerged in a bath of molten zinc.
Seattle Galvanizing's proposal went before a hearing examiner March 21 with a deadline of 15 working days for the hearing examiner to approval a conditional use permit, approve with conditions or deny.
The hearing examiner, however, chose to grant Seattle Galvanizing the opportunity to provide more information.
"The applicant asked to bring it back for more hearings," Sedro-Woolley Planning Director John Coleman said. "There are some provisions to allow for this to happen in the procedures, but we have not had this scenario arise anytime in my recent memory."
Coleman said once more information is provided by Seattle Galvanizing, the city will need time to review it before the next step can be taken. He said he believes the entire process will revert back to the public hearing phase.
"So, we are waiting to hear from the hearing examiner and the parties involved as to what is going to happen next," Coleman said. "We are kind of back to square one at least with the hearings."
On the original conditional use permit application, the city set conditions in the permit, including provisions for enhanced water quality treatment prior to discharge, and compliance with city regulations regarding hazardous waste handling and disposal.
Concerns raised about the facility included possible impacts to the surrounding area in the form of odor as well as dust particles from the facility, noise, increased traffic volume and the facility's proximity to farmland and migratory bird routes.
