In this May 2013 photo, decoy carving judges (from left) Tom Newell of La Conner, Gary Hanson from Michigan and Eric Flones of Mount Vernon judge the finalists in the foam category of a Washington Brant Foundation contest.
The Washington Brant Foundation's 2023 Sound Open Decoy Carving Competition on Saturday will boast world-renowned participants as well as those just getting started.
The event begins at 9 a.m. with entry check-in and will continue until 12:30 p.m. at Maiben Park, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington.
Proceeds from the event will go to the foundation's scholarship program and for public outreach, which includes decoy carving classes offered through Burlington Parks and Recreation.
Competition will be held in the following divisions: youth/novice, open working, special mini and brant.
Open working means the decoys will take to the water.
"They will be judged in the tank, since they are working decoys intended for use, they must self-right and float properly when dropped in the water randomly," said Maynard Axelson, past Northwest Brant Foundation president.
Several world-class carvers will be in attendance, including Rich Smoker and Ross Smoker of Pennsylvania.
"The brothers were voted 'Living Legends' of carving by the Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art, home to the world championship contest," Axelson said. "Both are longtime instructors with countless awards."
Rich Smoker is a National Endowment of the Arts Heritage Fellow.
"Returning (to the competition) will be Marty Hanson from Wisconsin, recognized by many as one of the most talented U.S. carvers," Axelson said. "He is the subject of an upcoming documentary titled 'The Craft.'
"Also coming back is Dr. Chris Nicolai, noted carver and biologist from the Delta Waterfowl Foundation in North Dakota. Chris is definitely one of the most prolific banders of wild waterfowl ever."
Other master carvers attending will be former world champion Tom Newell of La Conner and Oregon's Brad Snodgrass.
Displays are planned by the Washington Waterfowl Association, Ducks Unlimited and outdoor vendors including Dennis Fisk, Jerry Corrion and Craig Cimmiotti.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.