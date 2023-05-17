Decoy Contest
In this May 2013 photo, decoy carving judges (from left) Tom Newell of La Conner, Gary Hanson from Michigan and Eric Flones of Mount Vernon judge the finalists in the foam category of a Washington Brant Foundation contest.

 Skagit Valley Herald file photo

The Washington Brant Foundation's 2023 Sound Open Decoy Carving Competition on Saturday will boast world-renowned participants as well as those just getting started.

The event begins at 9 a.m. with entry check-in and will continue until 12:30 p.m. at Maiben Park, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington.


