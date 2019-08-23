MOUNT VERNON — Testimony in the attempted murder trial of Ernesto Rivas ended Friday, with closing arguments set to begin Monday.
Rivas, 47, is accused of shooting Mount Vernon police officer Michael “Mick” McClaughry in the head, costing McClaughry his eyesight.
Rivas is facing six charges including two for first-degree attempted murder.
The defense opened Friday with testimony from Paulette Storie, a corrections sergeant with the Skagit County Sheriff's Office.
Storie said she was brought in on the night of the shooting — Dec. 15, 2016 — to assist with hostage negotiations. She arrived at the 911 dispatch center about 9:30 p.m.
In her testimony, she said she spent about an hour transcribing a conversation a fellow hostage negotiator was having with Rivas, and in that time she didn't hear Rivas say anything that incriminated himself.
However, she said that because she wasn't the one speaking to Rivas, she likely didn't hear everything he said.
On Thursday, the defense had called Kay Sweeney, a forensic specialist who inspected the scene, to testify on the trajectory of a bullet fired from inside Rivas' house.
"The question was posed to me where Mr. Rivas may have been ... if he fired a shot in the residence," he said.
Based on the angle and height of a bullet hole in a window, Sweeney said he believed the round was fired at a height of about seven feet. This contradicts a statement from a previous witness, who saw Rivas fire from a crouching position.
If Rivas had fired a round from a crouching position, Sweeney said he believed the bullet would have impacted the wall about 17 inches off the ground. However the actual impact was at about 59 inches.
Closing arguments will be held Monday, and the jury is expected to begin deliberations Tuesday.
