In November, Suzan DelBene will try to defend her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives against challenger Jeffrey Beeler for the second election in a row.
Beeler, a business owner and Sultan City Council member, challenged DelBene in 2018 in the 1st Congressional District, which includes most of Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties, as well as a portion of King County.
One stark difference between that race and this year’s is the COVID-19 pandemic. DelBene said she’s been disappointed by the Trump administration’s response to the outbreak, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans.
“The biggest issue is the pandemic,” DelBene said. “It’s a health care issue, it’s an economic issue that impacts not just our region but the country. The important thing we need to do is have a strong response so we crush the virus and make sure the community is safe and healthy, and rebuild our economy.”
DelBene said some economic measures that may help — and that she’ll pursue — include the expansion of an employee-retention tax credit to help businesses keep employees on the payroll, and the passage of the American Family Act, which DelBene introduced in the House and that would offer expanded tax credits for parents.
Beeler said border security would be among his most-pursued policies, among balanced-budget legislation and improvements to the health care system.
“One of things we’ve identified is the fact that the southern border is very porous. Putting up a wall and extending the wall is one of the steps we need to do. But it’s not the only thing,” Beeler said. He added that he hoped to see improved surveillance at the border and clear legislation to address those who are already in the country illegally.
Beeler said his experience as a business owner and city council member makes him the best candidate to bring change to Washington, D.C.
“I’ve been a business owner for 32 years. I understand what it takes to plan for the future for your company. It’s not a day-to-day task. You need to look at what’s happening next year, five years from now, 10 years out. The longer I’ve stayed in business, the more I realized you have to plan things out.”
