U.S. Reps. Suzan DelBene and Rick Larsen introduced legislation Thursday that would relocate certain Federal court hearings to Mount Vernon.
“Adding a federal court in Mount Vernon would create a closer and more convenient location for defendants, lawyers, and witnesses throughout Skagit County,” said DelBene, the primary sponsor, in a news release.
Currently, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington hears some cases regarding tickets issued on federal property in Bellingham, which Larsen said is too far out of the way for most defendants.
If passed, the bill would relocate these hearings to Mount Vernon.
“Since the majority of defendants, attorneys and witnesses who attend these proceedings come from outside of Whatcom County, Mount Vernon is a much more sensible location,” he said in a news release.
He said he expects this to be a simple change. The federal court would be able to borrow a courtroom in Mount Vernon, and it shouldn’t require additional staff.
“My guess is that we’d move it through an expedited process,” he said later in a call with the Skagit Valley Herald.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.