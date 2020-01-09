U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene has led a group of lawmakers in calling on U.S. Customs and Border Protection to address claims that as many as 60 Iranian Americans were detained at the border crossing in Blaine.
DelBene represents the state’s 1st Congressional District, which includes eastern Skagit County, and nearly all of Whatcom County including the border at Blaine.
She said her staff has been contacted by several Iranian Americans who are U.S. residents about being subjected to secondary screening a the border on Saturday and Sunday, some for as many as 10 hours.
They said they were questioned about their religious and national affiliations.
“This has never happened to them before,” DelBene said. “Many of these folks are American citizens.”
DelBene and 74 other lawmakers sent a letter to Customs and Border Protection on Monday requesting information on whether people were held or turned away based on their Iranian heritage, and on how secondary screening is used.
It asks the agency to disclose any directive it has received regarding people of Iranian descent.
“We want to make sure this doesn’t become the new normal,” DelBene said.
Michael Friel, spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection, said reports that people were detained because of their country of origin are inaccurate, as are reports border patrol agents were directed to do so.
Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan will respond directly to the letter, Friel said.
Gov. Jay Inslee also issued a statement Monday about the alleged detentions at the border crossing.
Included in his statement, “Customs and Border Protection denials of these reports are simply not credible. There are multiple firsthand accounts of CBP agents seizing people’s passports while they waited for up to 12 hours for re-entry into the United States. By all accounts, this is detention, regardless of whether the waiting area has bars on the windows. And it is in line with this administration’s never-ending vilification of our immigrant populations.”
