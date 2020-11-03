U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene's bid to keep her seat in the House of Representatives got off to a strong start Tuesday.
The Democratic representative of the 1st Congressional District led challenger Jeffrey Beeler when the initial election results were reported, with about 61% of the vote to Beeler's 39%.
DelBene took 217,973 in the district that includes parts of Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish and King counties, while Beeler had 141,349. Her total included a lead in Skagit County votes, 59% (7,599) to Beeler's 41% (5,279).
"We had strong support throughout the district, and I appreciate the folks who have worked hard to get out the vote," DelBene said. "We had incredible turnout and great support."
DelBene said voters were overwhelmingly concerned with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Folks are concerned about the pandemic, the health and safety of their families as well as the economic impact," she said.
DelBene initially ran for Congress in 2010, challenging Dave Reichert in the 8th Congressional District. She lost that race, but was elected two years later and has served since.
It's the second time she's faced a challenge from Beeler, a member of the Sultan City Council.
He also challenged DelBene in 2018. DelBene won that race with 59% of the vote to 41% for Beeler.
