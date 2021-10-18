Demand for food assistance has gone up at Skagit County's largest food bank, as COVID-19 continues its surge and federal unemployment benefits have expired.
Helping Hands Solution Center Executive Director Rebecca Skrinde said the need for food assistance is up roughly 25% compared to the summer, when federal unemployment benefits were available and the spread of COVID-19 was relatively low.
While demand during the summer was much higher than it was before the pandemic, summer was one of the most manageable periods of the pandemic, she said.
However, $300-per-week federal unemployment benefits expired in September and the costs of rent, food and other necessities are increasing, Skrinde said.
She said the nonprofit surveyed 85 of its clients, and most reported they are back to work but still need assistance from the food bank.
"Most of them are back to work," Skrinde said. "It's just with the costs of everything rising, it's not meeting their needs."
About 20% reported being unable to work, because of things such as disabilities or the lack of available child care, she said.
“There is an uptick in need (for food), but right now the biggest need is other stuff,” Skrinde said.
She said Helping Hands is working with community partners to offer job training to those with disabilities and connect them to employers who are trying to fill positions.
And with a state moratorium on evictions set to expire at the end of the month, Skrinde said the food bank will need to prepare for a bigger surge.
“The worst time is still coming, with the eviction (moratorium),” she said. “We are definitely not out of the woods.”
A number of local companies and organizations are offering to match donations. Information is available at helpinghandsfoodbank.org, Skrinde said.
