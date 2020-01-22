SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Ken and Gwen Kossman have been dancing together since the 1990s, but when Gwen Kossman was diagnosed with dementia eight years ago, many of the things the two loved to do became harder.
“She asks almost every day if we’re going to go dancing,” Ken Kossman said.
Thanks to a monthly event called Alzheimer’s Café at the Magnolia Grill in Sedro-Woolley, the Kossmans don’t have to stop dancing.
A collaboration between Birchview Memory Care and Eden Home Health, the event is designed to give those with dementia and their caregivers a chance to socialize in a nonjudgmental environment.
The event is held the third Friday of each month, and features live music from local singer/guitarist Marcia Kester. The Magnolia Grill donates its ballroom space for the café.
Rudy Van Ry, liaison patient advocate with Eden Home Health, said the event started last spring with the idea that those who attend would have a say in how it was structured. The fact that music and dancing has become a staple of this Alzheimer’s Café is because of those such as the Kossmans.
“We’re not here to market to them,” Van Ry said. “We’re just here to provide an open, safe place.”
Ashley Ashley, with Senior Services of America, said the mission of events such as this — frequently referred to as momentia clubs — is to foster purposeful connections between those with dementia and their communities.
She said caregivers often have difficulty taking those with dementia on errands or to restaurants because the public often doesn’t know how to react to the symptoms.
This often leads caregivers to self-isolate, which can impact their health in addition to the health of those for whom they are caring.
Incorporating music lets those with dementia feel as if they are participating, as music is something they tend to hold on to longest, said Laura Beausoleil, marketing director for Birchview Memory Care.
“You see people who can’t carry a conversation or order off a menu, but they know all the words to a song,” she said.
A monthly event similar to Alzheimer’s Café started up in December in Anacortes.
Lighthouse Memory Care and the Anacortes Kiwanis Noon Club started a momentia club after seeing a need for a social outlet for those with dementia and their caregivers.
The group meets the second Wednesday of each month at Secret Cove in Anacortes.
Leslie Elvebak-Powell, regional director of sales and marketing with Lighthouse Memory Care, said there are plans for organized weekend outings such as walks or trips to the movies.
Based on the higher-than-average number of retired couples in Anacortes and the limited availability of inpatient dementia care, Elvebak-Powell said many families in the community are taking care of loved ones with dementia on their own.
“There are a ton of families who are struggling from home,” she said. “They get into these routines where they feel like they’re held captive by the disease.”
Elvebak-Powell said events such as those being held in Anacortes and Sedro-Woolley give those such as Ken Kossman the opportunity to stop acting as caregivers and gives them a couple hours of normalcy.
Unlike other support groups he’s attended, Ken Kossman said Alzheimer’s Café exists to serve both those with dementia and their caregivers.
“The first thing you learn as a caregiver is you need to take care of yourself,” he said.
He said he’s been to several support groups in the region, but said few incorporate those suffering from dementia.
He said it’s gratifying to see his wife, if even for a moment, enjoy something she enjoyed before the onset of demential.
“When she’s happy, I’m happy,” he said.
