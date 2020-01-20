Hangar demolition

A hangar is taken down Wednesday at Skagit Regional Airport.

Demolition began last week on two hangars at Skagit Regional Airport that were damaged during a storm last winter.

Of the five buildings damaged in last January’s storm, three were deemed beyond repair and slated for demolition.

Demolition of Hangar B is complete, and demolition of Hangar C is set to finish this week, said Linda Tyler, spokesperson for the Port of Skagit, which operates the airport.

The third building, Hangar A, will stay in place until the spring, she said. It will be demolished to make way for a large hangar for a business.

Tyler said the port is moving forward with the demolition of the first two hangars due to safety concerns.

The port offered one year of free outdoor tie-down space for tenants who had to move their airplanes from the damaged hangars.

The port has leased land to two developers to build new hangars for general aviation at the airport’s second runway.

One developer, Mike Dyberg, said he plans to apply for permits within a month, and begin construction of the hangars in early spring.

He said there will be two buildings, each with 10 hangar spaces, and they will be available for rent.

