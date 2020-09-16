The COVID-19 pandemic has made it harder for candidates in this fall’s general election to reach out to voters.
But several local organizations are making sure voters will still get a chance to learn candidates’ views — and all it will require is a few clicks of a mouse.
The League of Women Voters of Skagit County is planning online candidate forums for several local races, and will team up on other forums with its counterpart in Whatcom County.
Wende Sanderson, the president of Skagit County’s chapter of the League of Women Voters, said the group got positive feedback when it offered online forums during the primary election.
“We did primary forums in this format, and one thing we realized is that candidates appreciated the opportunity,” she said.
Sanderson said the local organization will take the lead on forums for Skagit County races such as the Skagit Public Utility District, Superior Court judge and county commissioners, as well as the 39th Legislative District.
It will partner with the League of Women Voters of Bellingham/Whatcom County for races for the U.S. House of Representatives and the 40th Legislative District. For the 10th Legislative District, it will help promote online forums by the League of Women Voters of Whidbey Island.
The groups are getting technical help from the cities of Bellingham and Sedro-Woolley.
Sanderson said her organization is trying to keep its own forums as close in format to its in-person events as possible.
“We’re trying to emulate what would happen if you came in person,” she said.
That means opening statements from candidates and the opportunity to answer questions on issues.
Forums will be filmed starting late this month, and will continue into October.
Sanderson said if all goes as planned, links to all the forums will be available on the organization’s website by the time ballots are mailed in mid-October. They will also be available on Facebook and YouTube.
Additionally, the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will host an online candidate forum Tuesday featuring candidates for PUD commissioner and Skagit County commissioner.
That forum will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information, including how to register on Zoom, can be found at mountvernonchamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.