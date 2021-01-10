About this time last year, the world was alerted to COVID-19, a respiratory disease that emerged in Wuhan, China.
The virus that causes the disease spread rapidly and death tolls climbed worldwide, making it the global pandemic that defined 2020 and brought many challenges, some of which are still unfurling in its wake.
But residents of Skagit County didn’t allow COVID-19 to snuff out all joy in 2020.
Some found silver linings, such as re-learning how to spend quality time with family members they were isolated with at home for much of the year. Others forged ahead with modified plans for big life moments, including weddings.
Some cherished the limited outdoor gatherings they were able to have with family. Others embarked on self-contained, fresh air-focused vacations to escape home.
Many continued their work to improve and give back to their communities.
As we settle into 2021, here’s a look back at some of those bright spots.
WE ASKED: WHAT WAS THE BEST THING THAT HAPPENED FOR YOU IN 2020?
“I married Becca — and gained her son in the deal!”
— Jason Miller, mayor of Concrete
“One of the best days I had in 2020 was on Memorial Day weekend with my granddaughter Charlotte in Twisp. She is a breath of fresh air in these troubled times.”
— Dean Klinger, Sedro-Woolley Fire Chief
“For our family, it was the extra time together. It could be frustrating at times but over the last 12 months, we have grown closer.”
— Stephanie Morgareidge, of Concrete
“Getting to work from home and regularly having lunch with my partner.”
— Matthew Zabel, of Sedro-Woolley
“Northwest Glacier Cruisers, a nonprofit snowmobile club, still donated $1,000 to the Helping Hands Food Bank ... We have struggled with having meetings and events to raise any money for the club activities, but we still wanted to help our community.”
— Tina Shields, secretary of Northwest Glacier Cruisers
“My wife Brenda Cunningham and I enjoyed a number of backpacking trips in several of the great wilderness areas of the Pacific Northwest. My 70th birthday fell during an October trip into the Lake Chelan-Sawtooth Wilderness among the beautiful fall color of the western larches.”
— Tim Manns, of Mount Vernon
“Since we were essential, we continued running the whole time which allowed us to continue our philanthropic programs ... The team at Summit Assistance Dogs (brought) their newest puppies by the mill as a thank you so our crew could get a puppy fix!”
— Lisa Perry, community relations for Sierra Pacific Industries
“Providing a fun and safe outdoor learning environment for local students!”
— Amy Eberling, Anacortes resident and founder of The Salish Sea School
“The Sedro-Woolley Police Department got to hire seven people and get one more out of training and on the streets in 2020. They are wonderful people and we can’t wait for them to finish training and go out on their own.”
— Lin Tucker, Sedro-Woolley Police Chief
“Friends and neighbors have joined in sharing food and cash to buy needed items for people without homes many times since last March. I can email these folks and food, warm clothing, and money appear on my porch to be picked up and delivered to people who need them. It’s so heartening to watch it happen time and time again. Our community is generous and I’m grateful to be part of it.”
— Suzanne Butler, of Mount Vernon
“I’m thankful most for what didn’t happen. As far as COVID-19, it happened around me, and yet spared me and my family ... The civil unrest that occurred during the year also happened around me in the physical sense, and yet didn’t disrupt my life. It did, however, heighten my desire to understand the true underlying issues. My family has not been burdened by the oppression heaped upon others.”
— John Boggs, of Concrete
“We were excited at the Skagit Conservation District to receive the Washington Association of Conservation Districts District of the Year Award. We felt fortunate that we were able to help our agricultural community continue to make improvements that helped with food production while conserving and protecting our natural resources.”
— Bill Blake, executive director of the Skagit Conservation District
“In February 2020 I started the Anacortes Stormwater Monitoring project. So many things had to go right for this project to establish itself. Remarkably the essential parts fell into place ... As a group we share in the desire to understand how polluted our Fidalgo Island stormwater really is. My being part of this team effort is the best things that has happened to me in 2020.”
— Tim Gohrke, of Anacortes
