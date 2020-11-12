Some in Skagit County found ways Wednesday to honor military veterans despite restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Sedro-Woolley, about eight members of George Baldridge American Legion Post 43 stood on the corner of Murdock and Ferry streets waving American flags.
“We’re doing what we can to remind people that it’s Veterans Day,” said Post First Vice Commander and Marine Corps veteran Steve Blasdell. “The people that served, or who are still serving, are an integral part of this United States of America.”
In the past, the post has participated in parades with nearby Mary Purcell and Central elementary schools, and has hosted free meals for veterans, Blasdell said.
With the pandemic still going strong, the group decided this year to find other ways to celebrate.
“We can’t have a parade, so this is our way of showing the community we’re here and we appreciate their support,” said Army veteran Cyndi Wiese. “Anything we can do to help the veterans.”
As post members stood on the corner, drivers of several cars honked their horns or slowed down to thank the veterans for their service.
“It’s good for the community to see that the veterans are out here,” said Navy veteran Connie Peterson.
Earlier in the day in Mount Vernon, some of the Princeton elm trees planted along Memorial Highway in honor of the Skagit County men who died in World War I received some attention.
A group made sure the blue ribbons wrapped around the trees remained tied and the plaques in the ground remained standing.
“It’s a constant sustainment thing with me,” said Rich Sundance, who helped lead the push to restore the trees, which were originally planted in the 1930s and most of which were cut down in the 1950s when the road was widened.
For one family, the trees have become a labor of love.
When the COVID-19 pandemic was in its early phases in March, Travis Powell, owner of Boulder Creek Landscaping in Mount Vernon, started mowing the grass around the elm trees.
“The first time I mowed it, it was like ‘Well, I’m doing this forever,’” Powell said. “It was just a sense of community.”
When Powell doesn’t have the time to mow the property, his father-in-law Jim Hedblom, an Army veteran, takes over.
“It’s one of the little things I can do to help,” Hedblom said. “I feel like these people get forgotten real easy.”
Depending on the season, Powell or Hedblom mow the property once every 10 days to four times a week, Hedblom said.
Hedblom’s wife Holly does the initial weeding, making the path easier for the mowers.
“I love that they’ve planted these in honor of the veterans,” Holly Hedblom said.
Two of the last remaining original trees were outside The Net Drive-In, owned by Travis Powell’s wife, Rikki Powell.
For safety reasons, those trees had to be removed, Rikki Powell said.
However, planters with smaller trees — tied with the same blue ribbons as the larger trees — stand where the original ones once were.
Eventually, Rikki Powell said, she hopes to plant two elm trees on the back part of her property as a memorial.
“Just to keep the memory going,” she said. “We don’t want to lose that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.