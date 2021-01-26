MOUNT VERNON — As schools shut down last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students and families everywhere had to learn to adapt to the challenges of online learning.
For one group of older students — those studying for careers in health care — the pandemic brought additional challenges, especially when it came to their required in-person clinical studies.
“Our students and our instructors have not even blinked an eye,” said Shelley Price, Skagit Valley College’s dean of the nursing and allied health programs. “I’m really proud of that.”
The struggle
When the pandemic hit in March, Skagit Valley College shut down its campuses and quickly transitioned to an online model.
“Our students (who) signed up in the spring, they didn’t sign up for a distance learning program,” Price said.
Early on, however, that shift proved challenging, Price said.
With information about the potentially deadly disease changing often, finding a way students could safely perform their required hands-on clinicals in ways that were safe for them and the professionals they were working with was difficult.
Students were still sent to facilities that would accept them, where they had to adhere to facility-specific COVID-19 requirements.
The college also relied more heavily on its online capabilities to make sure students could get experience with mental health and maternity procedures, she said.
“It’s just taking a lot more creative planning and resources,” Price said, “It’s just a lot harder to get where you need to go. But it’s worth it in the end.”
Cascades Job Corps College and Career Academy in Sedro-Woolley also shut down, with the live-in campus sending most of its 272 students home.
Since 2017, the academy has run a pilot program with a focus on information technology and health care.
Like Skagit Valley College, getting students into clinicals proved to be a challenge, said Darlene Hunziker, health care and service careers pathway manager for the academy.
With the field having a focus on hands-on learning, transitioning to online learning has taken creativity and patience.
“COVID has allowed us to leverage technology but also to get really creative with how we construct and deliver virtual labs and virtual skills,” said Melina Zahalka, college and careers director for the academy.
While Cascades Job Corps College and Career Academy and Skagit Valley College serve students at the beginning of their training, Western Washington University’s RN-to-BSN program serves students who have nursing certificates.
That program, which is a pathway for practicing nurses with associate degrees to earn bachelor’s degrees, operates in partnership with Skagit Valley College’s nursing program.
Students in the program are often working in the field while continuing their studies, program Director Bill Lonneman said.
Because of students’ busy schedules, the program is generally about 50% online, he said. With COVID-19, that had to change to 100%.
“When COVID hit, we had to do a lot of adjusting,” Lonneman said. “The students, of course, were really in the middle of the fight. It was very challenging.”
On top of their studies, some students were already working shifts in local COVID units, he said. At least one was picking up shifts at a health care center experiencing an outbreak, requiring her to spend a month at a hotel away from her family: two weeks to work her shifts and two weeks of quarantine.
Adapting
Once he went home to Oregon, Tyler Freeman, a Job Corps student working toward a certificate in medical coding and billing, got a job working a graveyard shift — a schedule that prevented him from participating in any live online classes.
Knowing other students were in similar positions, Job Corps instructors recorded their lectures so students who had to could watch them later.
“Some students can only attend class at 10 at night, so being sure you have the materials there for them, being super flexible is the biggest thing,” Hunziker said.
Without the ability to be with their teachers and classmates, Job Corps students had to get creative, sometimes using their families to practice skills such as putting on personal protective equipment, taking vital signs and asking questions of their “patients.”
“I think they’ve enjoyed being able to practice,” Hunziker said. “(They’re) really learning how to explain things on a nonprofessional level. When they’re talking to their family, they can’t use that medical jargon.”
When Skagit Valley College partially reopened in May, following Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start guidelines, nursing students were some of the first students allowed to return for in-person labs, Price said.
Because Lonneman’s students are already practicing nurses, the skills they need are already there. His job is to remind them of that.
“Just reminding them this is an extraordinarily stressful time,” he said. “You can’t be prepared for everything but the foundation is there. You’re able to do it.”
Overcoming
Despite the challenges facing them and those that remain ahead, the students in the health care programs don’t seem to be giving up, the educators said.
“If anything, (the pandemic) makes me want to do it more,” Freeman said. “This field is wonderful. I want to help people. I want to be there for others.”
While some health care programs have slowed down during the pandemic, Skagit Valley College had to put students on a wait list during the most recent quarter.
“We had way more applicants than we could serve,” Price said.
She attributes part of that to the program’s reputation. Also, some may be seeking new career opportunities after losing their jobs because of the pandemic.
“Nursing isn’t for the faint of heart,” Price said. “But there are many career options in nursing.”
While the program may look and feel different right now, she said the college has no intention to slow down its efforts to get certified medical professionals into the field.
“We have a lot of health care facilities in our area,” she said. “There is a need for nurses.”
In June, 32 students — all of the ones enrolled at the start of the pandemic — graduated from Western’s RN-to-BSN program, Lonnerman said.
“They are not backing away from it,” Lonnerman said. “If anything, it’s more like, ‘This is what we got into this for.’”
For its most recent quarter, enrollment was down slightly, something Lonnerman attributes likely to the strain of the ongoing pandemic, including the need of potential students to be there for their children as they navigate remote learning.
“I think that points to: people are tired,” he said.
Overall, he said the pandemic has highlighted the need to have dedicated nursing staff.
“It’s just pointed out how much we need each other and how much we need people who are dedicated to be in health care,” he said. “We need people who have that motivation to really give themselves to others.”
