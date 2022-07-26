A pair of Mount Vernon-Conway Diamond Dogs baseball squads had good runs this season.
Unfortunately, the runs for the 12U and 9U Cal Ripken teams came to an end at their Babe Ruth League regional tournaments played in Meridian, Idaho.
The weather proved a challenge as temperatures topped 100 degrees.
The Cal Ripken 70’ 12U Diamond Dogs went 1-3 in their tournament.
They lost to the South Salem Saxons (North Oregon) 17-5, Bitterroot (West Montana) 7-2 and Black Hills American (South Washington) 13-3, while beating Calgary (Alberta) 5-1.
Playing on the team were Connor Mounts, Brett Hanseth, Cebastian Silva, Aiden LeFave, Jackson Torseth, Adam Luvera, Tommy Lindsey, Bodey Jacobs, Jonic Moreno, Cooper Stahlecker and Grady Woodmansee.
Coaches were Tim Woodmansee and Skyler Jensen.
The 9U team went 2-2 in its tournament.
It lost to Black Hills (South Washington) 6-5 and Meridian 18-5 before beating Kelso 15-1 and West Linn (North Oregon) 16-8.
Though its wins were impressive, the team was edged out of a berth in the semifinals because of its run differential compared to the other 2-2 squads.
Players were Hayden Wohlgemuth, Royce Kies, Weston Stewart, Christian Fowler, Cooper Kroning, Rory Johnson, Isaac Freeberg, Brady McAllister, Tyler Paradis, Roman Staudenraus, Zane Storrer, Colton Griffin and Landon Taylor.
Coaches were Loren Wohlgemuth, Jeremiah Wohlgemuth, Adam Griffin and Travis Storrer.
