Skagit County Dike District 19 has filed four years worth of financial documents with the State Auditor’s Office, after six years of failure to provide proper paperwork.
Dike District Commissioner Charles Atkinson said he’s been working with the county and state throughout the past year to address the district’s shortcomings, and has submitted documentation for fiscal years 2016 to 2019.
“The county was extremely helpful in resolving this,” he said.
In 2019, the dike district was the second government body the state ever designated as unauditable, and is the first to begin the process of getting back into compliance, according to Deena Garza, audit manager with the State Auditor’s Office.
Atkinson said he wasn’t aware of the commissioners’ role in disclosure requirements before the district was declared unauditable, and wasn’t receiving emails that would have given him important updates.
The district spends about $1,500 a year to maintain the dikes near Bow. That figure is higher when more significant repairs are necessary, Atkinson said.
Mark Rapozo, deputy director of local audit with the State Auditor’s Office, said his office has received the paperwork for 2016 through 2019 and that it will soon begin an audit.
Documents for fiscal years 2014 and 2015 were not filed. They are available at the county level and can be submitted if the state auditor decides to request them, Garza said.
Rapozo said financial disclosure is necessary for his office to determine if taxpayer dollars are being spent appropriately.
“It ends with people in the community having faith and trust in their government,” he said.
