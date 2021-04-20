ANACORTES — Usually when divers in the Pacific Northwest slip into their wetsuits they're bound for saltwater adventures where they're likely to see fish and sea anemones.
On Saturday, though, members of the dive club at Anacortes Diving and Supply found mostly beverage containers and electronic devices when they took to the city's Heart Lake to conduct a cleanup.
For decades the club has organized an annual cleanup of a lake on Fidalgo Island centered around Earth Day (celebrated internationally April 22) in recognition of the movement for a cleaner, healthier planet.
"The last time we did Heart Lake we found a safe that had been stolen, and TVs," Kelley Scarzafava, who co-owns the shop with her husband Bob Scarzafava, said prior to the cleanup. "You never know what you're going to find."
The crew had previously done cleanups at Pass Lake and Whistle Lake, and shop manager Karma Manley said they may venture to Deception Pass State Park's Cranberry Lake next year.
"It's mostly members of our dive club who participate and sometimes their families come to help out on the beach. It's something that we do to keep our forest lands nice and clean so that everyone can enjoy them," Manley said.
She and Kelley Scarzafava said since the tradition was started in the 1990s, 2020 was the only time a cleanup was skipped — a decision made during the uncertain beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kelley Scarzafava said the group was looking forward to resuming the effort at Heart Lake, which is centrally located on Fidalgo Island within the Anacortes Community Forest Lands.
"It's been quite a few years since we've done that lake," she said.
Manley said eight divers participated, along with six land-based volunteers. They spent two hours scouring part of the lake for lost and discarded items.
"There was a couple big random metal pieces of something and lots of cans and bottles and stuff like that," Manley said. "It was probably a couple of big garbage bags worth of stuff."
Divers also found one cellphone this year, which along with GoPro cameras, sunglasses and watches have been common finds in the past. Tires have also been fairly common in previous cleanups.
