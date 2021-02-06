The continued search for where the bacterial pollution found in the Samish and Padilla Bay watersheds comes from has turned to DNA analysis for help.
Results from the first year of a two-year study show there is no single source, but rather several along area creeks, sloughs and the Samish River itself.
It's not just manure from dairy cows. It's not just sewage from septic systems at rural homes. It's not just dog poop from un-scooped piles in neighborhoods and along trails.
It's all of them, plus feces from the occasional goat, horse, deer, other livestock and wildlife.
The study involves a team from Skagit County Public Works collecting samples during periods of heavy rain because that's when pollution tends to be washed into streams.
Those samples are sent to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Manchester Lab near Seattle, where they are tested for what are called DNA markers.
The markers are small segments of DNA from a bacteria specific to a kind of animal and reliably found in that animal's feces.
The local study is looking at two DNA markers specific to humans, two specific to cattle, one specific to dogs, and one generally attributed to ruminant animals, which includes cows, goats, sheep, horses and deer.
An obvious problem has been identified.
"We found dog markers everywhere. Dog poop is clearly a problem," said Skagit County Pollution identification and correction coordinator Karen DuBose, who is part of the Public Works team.
That's significant because with better behavior this pollution source can easily be remedied. Simply put, those who have dogs need to clean up after them, at home and on walks.
"This kind of testing can’t tell us what percentage of the bacteria comes from dogs or humans. What we can say is that dog markers were found everywhere, therefore dog poop is getting into the water everywhere," DuBose said.
Over the summer, the team launched a campaign in collaboration with the Skagit Conservation District to draw attention to the role dog poop plays in causing bacterial pollution. They are now working to expand the campaign's reach to other areas of the watersheds.
The DNA analysis has also found areas where manure and failing septic systems are issues. Additional attention can now be put on these sources.
In the first year of the project — between October 2019 and September 2020 — 17 sites on the Samish River, Thomas Creek, Swede Creek and Upper Joe Leary Slough were sampled. The second year will include testing at 18 sites along several creeks.
A final report from the project is anticipated in 2022. DuBose said as the work progresses, though, her team is working on outreach campaigns and with landowners to find solutions.
Those solutions might include developing farm plans to improve manure management, or completing septic system repairs. When landowners are willing, the county's Clean Water Program and the Skagit Conservation District have programs that can help.
"We always do our best to work with landowners on a voluntary basis, and we have lots of resources to help landowners fix problems," DuBose said. "Often, we can share the cost."
