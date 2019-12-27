guemes ferry

The Guemes Island Ferry transports cars in February 2017.

 Edward Clem / Skagit Valley Herald

The Guemes Island Ferry was taken out of service Friday as crews investigated damage to the dock in Anacortes. 

Rachel Rowe, Skagit County ferry operations division manager, said in an email the cause and extent of the damage is unknown, and service will likely be suspended for the rest of the day. 

Passenger-only service is being run out of Cap Sante Marina, Rowe said. 

She said a portion of the Anacortes ferry dock was found partially submerged Friday morning, something that may have been caused by improper storage of the ferry ramp.

"So far, there is no sign of structural, mechanical, electrical or hydraulic failure," Rowe said. 

 

