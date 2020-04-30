Anacortes artist Bill Mitchell hung his first mural on May 3, 1984. By the time he died on March 7, 2019, more than 160 murals dotted buildings throughout Anacortes.
The Anacortes Museum will celebrate Bill Mitchell Day on Sunday with a new documentary about his life and a promise to preserve the murals. The documentary, created by museum docent Corin Noronha, debuts on the museum’s YouTube channel, which features an ever-growing volume of content from the museum’s collection.
Staff originally planned on an in-person release party for the Mitchell documentary on the 36th anniversary of his first mural, but it isn’t possible with restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Museum Director Bret Lunsford said.
The museum is moving forward with the virtual release instead and taking charge of the preservation and care of Mitchell’s murals, which his family donated to the city of Anacortes.
Information: anacortesmuseumfoundation.org and museum.cityofanacortes.org
