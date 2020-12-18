MOUNT VERNON — With its budget curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, it appeared earlier this year as if the Mount Vernon City Library would have to end its subscriptions to newspapers and magazines.
Thanks to some creative thinking by the Mount Vernon Library Foundation and the generosity of donors, now the library won't have to.
A campaign by the foundation raised about $4,300 to make sure library patrons will still have access to everything from American Fly Fishing to Zoobooks, with plenty of titles in between.
Mount Vernon Library Foundation Board member Suzanne Butler said the idea to have donors "adopt" periodicals came up at a foundation meeting.
The library and foundation members reached out to friends, donors and library patrons by email, and 74 responded with donations, mostly tied to individual periodicals.
"It seemed like it would be a good community project. In my mind that part was as important as the money," Butler said. "There are still things going on the community can be involved with."
Butler said among the donors were each member of the Mount Vernon City Council, with each donor contributing between $10 and $250.
The donations allowed the library to renew most of its periodical subscriptions, which it does through a service in order to get a discount. Cards on the shelves will note the identity of the individual or family who "adopted" each periodical.
The foundation set a goal of $3,300, Butler said, and raised $4,347.76.
"It was so much fun ... People love the library. People have a real heart for it," Butler said. "And that came through in this campaign. For me it was like a big Christmas present."
For more information on the Mount Vernon Library Foundation, including other projects, visit mvlibraryfoundation.org.
