Some Skagit County residents could soon see themselves in new state legislative districts, based on a series of draft redistricting maps released Tuesday.
The Washington State Redistricting Commission released the four maps.
The commission is made up of five members — two each selected by Democrats and Republicans in the state Legislature and one nonvoting, nonpartisan member. Only the partisan members submit draft maps.
Skagit County currently has parts of three Legislative Districts within its boundaries. Each district elects two representatives and one senator, meaning county residents have a stake in nine legislative positions.
The two drafts from Democratic members push District 39 south into Snohomish County, and move District 40 east to represent the eastern portions of Skagit and Whatcom counties.
Both maps expand District 10 north to encompass Anacortes and San Juan County.
Democratic Commissioner Brady Piñero Walkinshaw specifically mentions Mount Vernon in the statement released alongside his map.
The current map splits the city between two districts, but the Democratic maps set the city fully within District 40, aligning with the commission's stated goal of respecting the borders of existing communities.
The maps from Republicans stick closer to the status quo for Skagit County. Districts 10, 39 and 40 would still represent the same regions, with some adjustments along the borders.
One of these maps extends District 42 south from Whatcom County to represent a rural section of Skagit County north of Sedro-Woolley.
