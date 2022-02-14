MOUNT VERNON — Under a legal agreement approved Monday, local chicken processor Draper Valley Farms will invest about $2 million in Skagit River watershed projects and an undetermined amount in upgrading its facility after admitting to contributing to water quality issues in the river and Puget Sound.
The nonprofit Waste Action Project sued Draper Valley, which is owned by Perdue Foods, in June 2020, alleging the facility was violating the federal Clean Water Act by what it was sending to the Mount Vernon wastewater treatment plant from its facility in Mount Vernon.
According to Waste Action Project, those discharges impacted the amount of oxygen in the treated water that was made available to wildlife, including salmon that are a cornerstone of the Skagit River ecosystem and have been subject to restoration efforts for decades.
“The Skagit River is critical habitat for Chinook and other salmon,” Waste Action Project Executive Director Greg Wingard said in a news release about the settlement.
Those salmon, Wingard said, are integral to the large population of bald eagles drawn to the Skagit River, as well as the Southern Resident orca population struggling to survive in the Salish Sea.
“This settlement, and the water quality related restoration that will result from it are an example of our commitment to a healthy Puget Sound, and waterways throughout our state,” he said.
Waste Action Project is a nonprofit that has been focused on fighting for Clean Water Act protections since the 1990s.
This is Waste Action Project’s second lawsuit against Draper Valley’s Mount Vernon facility. The first case was settled in 2014 when Draper Valley agreed to upgrade its wastewater treatment system and to pay $400,000 for local restoration projects.
While Draper Valley did not maintain Clean Water Act compliance under that settlement long-term, Waste Action Project said in the release that the organization is hopeful this second settlement will be the last that is necessary.
To address the water-oxygen issue, Draper Valley will install equipment including a biofilm reactor and allow Waste Action Project to inspect it.
It will also work with the state Department of Ecology to update its wastewater limits for what is called biochemical oxygen demand and will be subject to fees for failure to comply with limits set in the legal agreement.
Draper Valley will pay $1.9 million up front — $950,000 to EarthCorps and $950,000 to the Rose Foundation — for projects to improve the Skagit River watershed. Representatives of the two nonprofits said in the release that they will work with local nonprofits, tribes and community groups to invest that funding into the environment.
“We’re excited about this opportunity to invest back in the Skagit River communities and help repair some of the watershed damages caused by the pollution,” Rose Foundation Senior Program Officer Laura Fernandez said.
Draper Valley will also pay $310,000 to cover Waste Action Project’s legal fees.
According to the Draper Valley website, the company raises organic and free-range chicken in Washington and Oregon. The Mount Vernon facility is the company’s only processing plant, according to the local Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.