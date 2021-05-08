MOUNT VERNON — About 90 families parked their cars at Skagit Valley College on Friday night and watched the film “Cars” with a dramatic cloudy sky as a backdrop.
The screening was the first in a free series of five drive-in movie nights, a collaborative effort between the college, Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce and city of Mount Vernon.
Concessions were available for pick-up at the Lincoln Theatre.
Showings will be held the first Friday of each month through September in the parking lot near McIntyre Hall. The next movie will be “Jurassic Park” on June 4 at 9:35 p.m.
Space is limited. Registration is required at mountvernonchamber.com.
