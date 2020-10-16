CONCRETE — From a historic bank robbery to the haunting of town by a young girl, a cast of creepy characters will transform Concrete’s Main Street to grim scenes from the early 1900s in drive-thru Haunted Town Tours two Saturdays this month.
In the spirit of Halloween, the town’s chamber of commerce and the Concrete Theatre are organizing the tours in lieu of the annual Concrete Ghost Walk, which was deemed unsafe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just couldn’t see the month go by and not do something to sort of celebrate the season and give people something to get out of their house and do safely,” said Valerie Stafford, owner of the Concrete Theatre and a representative of the Concrete Chamber of Commerce.
The tours will be held Oct. 24 and 31, with half-hour, guided tours beginning each half hour from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per car and all passengers must have face masks and seat belts to ensure safety.
Tickets must be purchased in advance for a specific half-hour slot and the vehicle must arrive at the starting point, outside the East County Resource Center at 45770 Main St., on time in order for the tours to run efficiently. Information pamphlets will be provided at the start.
“Main Street will be entirely closed down and cars can drive through,” Stafford said. “They will start at one end and pace cars will escort them through town and back onto the highway.”
Many haunts will be featured along the way.
“The idea is as people drive through town they are going to feel like they are in the early 1900s and pretty much everybody they see on the street is going to be dead and enacting a scene,” Stafford said. “We are presenting some of the history of town and we are spotlighting some of the haunted landmarks on Main Street, for instance the Concrete Theatre which we all know is very haunted.”
The Skagit County Fire District 10 Association and the Concrete Heritage Museum are helping to put on the event. It will combine Concrete Ghost Walk stories with additional spooky characters usually featured at a haunted house put on at the Grassmere Fire Station.
Rather than telling scary stories to groups gathered on town sidewalks, actors will portray the spooky scenes with little to no talking.
“Instead of depending on narratives and spoken words we are going with acting and pantomime,” Stafford said. “As people drive through they will be able to see this in action ... You’ll be able to look out either side of your car and see things happening.”
Stafford said she was inspired to offer a drive-thru Halloween event after seeing the success of other drive-thru offerings.
“Our popcorn parades from the summer were enough to show me that people want to get out and do something, and yet they aren’t comfortable being out in a gathering,” she said. “We’re trying to stay in that format ... They get to have a great time and yet stay safe.”
For more information and tickets: hauntedtowntours.bpt.me
