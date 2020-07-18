A Sedro-Woolley man was injured early Friday morning following a collision with a vehicle north of Burlington.
The 51-year-old rider of the motorcycle suffered a broken leg and hand after being hit by a vehicle shortly after midnight at the intersection of Old Highway 99 North and Cook Road, State Patrol Trooper Anthony Reese said.
The motorcycle rider was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital for injuries.
The 43-year-old driver of the other vehicle was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular assault and booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center early Friday.
