A man driving erratically Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 5 north of Burlington caused traffic delays as law enforcement tried to locate him after he fled the scene of a crash.
Calls to 911 about an erratically driven utility-type truck heading north at a high rate of speed were made about 4:30 p.m., said State Patrol trooper Heather Axtman.
Before troopers could arrive on scene, the driver crashed into a semi-truck and the right guardrail near the Cook Road exit, Axtman said.
The collision with the guardrail resulted in 11 posts being broken, she said.
After crashing, the driver continued north until the vehicle was disabled by a flat tire, Axtman said.
When the vehicle stopped, the driver fled the scene. A civilian in the area attempted to keep the driver from fleeing, she said.
The driver fled into the bushes on the other side of the guardrail and remains at large, although troopers believe they know the driver's identity, Axtman said.
