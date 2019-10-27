MOUNT VERNON — In Skagit County Superior Court Judge Brian Stiles’ courtroom recently, the atmosphere was light-hearted — even festive.
In the nearly full room, people stood up one by one and approached Stiles. They talked about their jobs, moving woes and what their kids planned to be for Halloween.
One talked about the recent death of his mother; another a reconciliation with his son.
To each one, Stiles listened, sometimes offering advice.
And to each one he asked: “How is your recovery going?”
These are the types of conversations that in one form or another have been happening in Skagit County for the past two decades through what is called drug court.
Those who complete it can avoid a prison and have felony drug-related charges dismissed.
“It offers an opportunity to put families back together,” said Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney Rich Weyrich. “It offers an opportunity for people to get off drugs, and it’s cost-effective rather than incarcerating people.”
Skagit County was one of the first in the state to adopt the drug court model, Weyrich said.
For some, being accepted into the program is not much more than a way to avoid being put behind bars, said Keith Tyne, director of the Skagit County Public Defender’s Office, who serves as the lawyer for those going through the process.
By the end of their time in the program, most have started to believe they can make changes in their lives, he said.
“What I really, really like about drug court is it’s such a departure from the familiar model of prosecute, get convicted, go to jail and then start all over again,” Tyne said. “It’s just wonderful to see people recover from what is so often a fatal disease: addiction.”
At 18 years old, Briana Yocum said she became addicted to heroin to cope with trauma she had experienced. She pushed away her family and her friends. She got in trouble with the law, and in 2014 was charged with drug-related offenses.
“I couldn’t figure out how to change my life around,” she said.
In drug court, Yocum had to attend classes and counseling sessions. She’s been randomly drug tested and supervised and has had to appear in court on a regular basis.
“I had a chance to get my mind clear,” she said. “I didn’t think I’d make it through. I did it, and my life’s completely changed.”
Now 29, Yocum is studying to be a chemical dependency counselor.
“I don’t think of myself as an addict. I think of myself as a person in need of a lot of healing,” she said.
During an Oct. 9 drug court graduation ceremony, Stiles dismissed the charges against Yocum.
“Drug court is the beginning,” Bev Carman, who leads Skagit County’s drug court, said during the ceremony. “We point you in the right direction, and you just have to keep on going. Your future is bright.”
One day, Carman said, she and Yocum might even work together.
“Everywhere you go, you’re going to touch people in a positive way,” Carman said during the ceremony. “The Briana Yocums of the world is what makes me love my job.”
Two years ago, Nico Vazquez was in jail looking at prison time for possession of a stolen vehicle when he learned about drug court and decided to apply.
“It was a stepping stone,” Vazquez said. “They’re a huge support, and they gave me a huge chance. I’ve accomplished more in these two years than I have in my entire life.”
In drug court, every success is celebrated, whether it’s getting a driver’s license or another day of staying sober.
“This is a community journey,” Carman said during the ceremony. “This is not a Nico journey, this is not a Briana journey, this is not a drug court journey.”
For Vazquez, the biggest reward was regaining custody of his almost 3-year-old son.
“I was a couple weeks away from getting my parental rights terminated,” he said. “My son was the biggest motivation I had throughout drug court. He made me want to be a better man.”
As with Yocum, on Oct. 9, Stiles dismissed the charges against Vazquez.
“You make yourself proud,” Stiles said to the graduates. “It’s like a switch that you can see: It’s beyond wanting to avoid jail time. It’s about making a change in your life.”
To be eligible for drug court, a defendant has to apply with the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Certain charges, such as vehicular homicide or ones that would require registering as a sex offender, would make them ineligible, Weyrich said.
Once accepted, participants must observe drug court for several weeks while getting evaluated to see what type of treatment would work best for them and to clear up any misdemeanor charges, Weyrich said.
After the observation phase, participants must complete the four phases of drug court, which can take years.
Some have to hit rock-bottom first, Tyne said.
“They need to be honest about their addiction and the place the addiction has brought them,” Tyne said. “Once they see all of the suffering that their addiction has caused themselves and others, that can be a kind of first step toward lasting recovery.”
Participants only get one chance to participate in drug court, Weyrich said.
“We keep our fingers on them, and that’s why we’re successful,” he said. “It gives them the tools that if they want to stay sober they have the resources.”
Of those who graduate, about 25% percent commit another felony, Weyrich said. Including misdemeanors, that number rises to 30%.
“That is significantly, significantly lower than the people who don’t get treatment,” he said.
Completing drug court is a win for the community, too, because the graduates become productive members of society again, Carman said.
“They get their self-worth back,” she said. “And their families get them back.”
Although Robin Sharkey had already graduated from drug court a month earlier, she said she came for the Oct. 9 ceremony to celebrate her friends’ success and encourage the rest to keep going.
Sharkey had been involved with drugs for nearly 20 years, she said. When she learned about drug court, she was facing 10 years in prison.
After graduating drug court, she’s determined to not go back to drugs.
“Being clean and sober, it’s not that bad,” she said. “Is it really worth giving up everything you’ve got in your life for a drug? It’s not.”
Since entering drug court, she now has a career, was able to see her son get married and gets to spend time with her grandchild.
“That’s my life now,” Sharkey said. “And it’s a hell of a lot better than it used to be.”
