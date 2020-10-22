There will be several drop-off locations in Skagit County for Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those with unused or expired prescription medications are encouraged to turn them in to ensure they are properly disposed.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many locations will be doing drive-thru disposals this year, said Sedro-Woolley Police Department Sgt. Paul Eaton.
“It’s a great opportunity for the community to properly dispose of medication, which is better for the environment and the community as a whole,” Eaton said. “Prescription drugs are one of our biggest concerns locally with our fight against opiates.”
That department’s drive-thru disposal will be on the Metcalf Street side of City Hall.
Several pharmacies and other law enforcement offices will be participating, including the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office which will be set up at the Skagit Valley Family YMCA in Mount Vernon.
For a complete list of locations, visit takebackyourmeds.org.
