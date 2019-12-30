CONWAY — Two men hunting ducks on the Skagit River were rescued Monday after their boat capsized.
Skagit County Fire District 3 Chief Mike Ray said the men were in a boat on the river when it capsized near Skagit Bay.
A third man with them was on shore, and after seeing his friends holding onto their upside-down boat called 911.
Currents pushed the two men in the water to the shore, Ray said.
By that time, Fire District 3, the Skagit County Sheriff's Office and a Coast Guard helicopter crew had been called to assist in rescuing the men.
"Luckily for our two duck hunters, the Coast Guard was up in the air already," Ray said.
The helicopter crew airlifted the two men to Fire District 3's Conway station, Ray said.
The men were treated for mild hypothermia and released, he said.
