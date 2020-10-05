State Rep. Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham, is facing Republican challenger Russ Dzialo in the race for the 40th Legislative District Position 2 seat in the state House of Representatives.
Ramel is a a climate policy adviser at the nonprofit Stand.earth. He was appointed to the House in January following a vacancy.
Dzialo resides in Sudden Valley in Whatcom County.
The 40th Legislative District covers northwestern Skagit County, southwestern Whatcom County and the San Juan Islands.
Both candidates state a top priority is ensuring the state has a balanced budget in wake of the economic downturn, but they have different ideas of how to address it.
Ramel, 43, said the state’s “all cuts” budget approach during the Great Recession of 2007-2009 harmed those who could least afford it and reduced their disposable incomes, slowing economic recovery.
Instead, he proposes the state look at reducing taxes that don’t work well — such as the Business & Occupation tax and sales tax — and instead look at a capital gains tax on the sale of stocks, bonds and real estate.
“We have an opportunity to look at this budget challenge as a chance to re-evaluate our tax system as a whole, and couple new progressive revenue with reducing inequitable taxes,” Ramel said.
He said he supports a carbon fee that would generate revenue for projects such as new state ferries, especially those that are hybrid or electric.
Ramel said he has joined the effort to transition the state to reliable, affordable and clean energy to meet scientific targets to address human-caused climate change.
“The good news is we know how to do this — clean cars, clean transportation and clean buildings,” he said. “We will have a ton of jobs if we make investments. It’s more of a question of political will.”
Ramel said housing affordability remains a priority. He supports expanding the state’s multifamily housing tax exemption to cities with populations under 15,000, and pushing for more accountability to ensure housing units remain affordable.
Ramel said a bill he sponsored this past legislative session to support bicycle tourism demonstrates an ability to find common ground among those who don’t always agree.
“I’m trying to think about our environmental issues and businesses and find things that are win-win and opportunities everyone can agree to,” Ramel said.
Dzialo, 43, is a first-time candidate who said he was inspired to run because the 40th Legislative has long been represented by Democrats. He said he opposes increasing taxes or imposing new ones.
“(The 40th District) has gone consistently further to the left and further progressive — anti-freedom, not business friendly, and we need to do better in Washington state,” he said.
Dzialo said he has a background in business and is currently self-employed.
He said the state should find ways to reduce the size of government and consolidate rather than cut essential services such as mental health.
As a foster parent of nine years, he said kids are in need of more mental health support with the shift to online schooling, and more adults are in need, too.
“(Mental health) is a critical area that needs to be funded, and something we need to find more funding for, especially in the aftermath after the pandemic,” Dzialo said.
He said he does not believe climate change plays a role in more extreme wildfire seasons, and that focusing on climate change distracts from the primary cause, which is poor forest management.
Dzialo said he does not believe renewable energy sources such as wind and solar are reliable.
He said as a conservative his philosophy is that government should trust and empower people to do the right thing.
“We don’t need to hold their hand, whether it’s building a house or a business,” Dzialo said.
