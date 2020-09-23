Eaglemont Golf Course, which closed permanently in April, is for sale for $6.5 million, according to a Mount Vernon real estate agent who is listing the property.
The Mount Vernon property is being listed through a real estate partnership of Tim Smith of NextHome Preview Properties in Mount Vernon and Ken Arimitsu of Madison Marquette in Dallas.
The property is 215.76 acres and includes an 18-hole golf course and the Eaglemont clubhouse, which was completed in 2011.
The 20,000-square-foot clubhouse houses a pro shop, banquet hall, conference rooms, fitness center, restaurant and administrative offices, according to a copy of a marketing flier provided to the Skagit Valley Herald.
Smith said multiple groups have expressed interest in buying the property.
He said he and Arimitsu have previously sold several golf courses throughout the state.
Before it closed permanently on April 4, Eaglemont Golf Course was a popular venue for community events. The course opened in 1993.
A closing notice from the owner posted to Eaglemont’s website on March 23 states that “we were prepared to close Eaglemont Golf Course months ago and tried to find new investors for Eaglemont due to the financial situation in Thailand ... the COVID-19 pandemic is the final impact.”
