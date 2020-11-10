The Skagit Valley Eagles will continue to take sign-ups for free Thanksgiving meals through Thursday.
"I am going to be picking up my turkeys on Friday," said Karen Fure, longtime Eagles member and chef. "So if they want to get on the reservation list, they had better do it quick. If they want a meal, they should call."
Residents in the Sedro-Woolley, Mount Vernon and Burlington areas can call 360-755-0483, providing how many meals are needed, phone number and directions to their residence.
The dinners will be available for pick-up — at the Burlington Eagles, 119 N. Cherry St. in Burlington — or delivery from noon to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 26.
The Eagles usually host a sit-down dinner and offer some delivery.
"Everything is out the door this year," Fure said. "They can pick it up at the kitchen door or have it delivered."
Fure said members of the Eagles enjoy offering the meals.
"We like to be able to help people," she said. "We've been doing this a long time and want it to continue."
