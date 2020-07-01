CUMBERLAND CREEK — Tucked in a curve of the Skagit River south of Hamilton, the Skagit Land Trust’s Cumberland Creek Conservation Area is teeming with greenery, dotted with animal prints pressed into the mud, and lively with birdsong.
On this 211-acre property, though, invaders linger as they do throughout much of the United States. Invasive plants found on the property include prickly blackberry brambles, wheat-like reed canary grass and broad-leafed knotweed.
This week a seven-member crew from the nonprofit EarthCorps is helping to fight back against those invasive plants brought from Europe and Asia — sometimes intentionally and sometimes accidentally.
Armed with weed trimmers, herbicide and other tools, the Seattle-based crew arrived Monday and will depart Thursday.
“We’re going to be doing some brush cutting,” EarthCorps member Shaun Quick said Monday before the crew split into groups to put their weed trimmers to use on different areas of the property.
EarthCorps is a program that provides hands-on conservation training for those between 18 and their mid-20s, while at the same time providing extra hands for organizations such as the Skagit Land Trust to complete that work.
This year, the program was a welcome opportunity for some left jobless by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID left me unemployed with a lot of time to kill,” said EarthCorps member Brooke Clayton, who has always enjoyed being outdoors but had previously only done so recreationally. “Spending more time outside helps me physically and emotionally ... so when I started my job search I wanted to expand it into outdoor and conservation focused work.”
EarthCorps was a good fit because it doesn’t require previous training or a degree, though many who join have degrees or are working toward them.
While Clayton was among those able to land an EarthCorps position after losing a job because of COVID-19, the disease made the program unavailable to others.
“In a normal year we would have international members,” EarthCorps Field Director Bill Brosseau said.
With travel heavily restricted to curb the spread of the coronavirus, that hasn’t happened this year.
“A real valuable part of the program is having internationals,” EarthCorps crew leader Anna Hammond said while taking a break in the shade along Cumberland Creek. “It’s like a reverse Peace Corps opportunity here, learning what conservation is like here in the Pacific Northwest and talking about conservation around the world.”
Usually there is bonding happening in the program as well, from staff and member meetings in Seattle to sending members out to work on various projects. Safety measures put in place because of COVID-19 have interrupted that usual feeling of togetherness.
“It’s definitely more individual feeling,” Hammond said.
The measures include the forming of small groups called “isolation pods” that lodge and drive together, commuting in more vehicles, use of smaller tents when camping and face masks when working closely together.
“We have a pretty extensive playbook, or guidelines, as it relates to COVID,” Brosseau said.
The focus of EarthCorps’ work remains the same: removing invasive plants while planting varieties native to this region. Sometimes EarthCorps sends crews back to the same properties, including Cumberland Creek, to ensure progress over time.
“We’ve been working there for a number of years, on ongoing vegetation maintenance,” Brosseau said. “You always have to do maintenance because invasive plants are really good at what they do: They always want to come back.”
For Emma Fullerton and Mariah Thomson, this week isn’t their first visit to Cumberland Creek.
In March, the two visited with a different crew. They helped remove hundreds of blackberry plants and plant thousands of young evergreen and willow trees.
“That was our last planting before everything shut down,” Skagit Land Trust Stewardship Manager Regina Wandler said. “It was really nice to get that done.”
Back at work this week, a major goal for the EarthCorps crew at Cumberland Creek is to continue snuffing out knotweed — a species of concern throughout the Skagit River watershed.
Skagit County Noxious Weed Coordinator Joseph Shea said knotweed spreads easily, grows fast and impacts plant and animal life including salmon.
“It outcompetes our native vegetation. It creates monocultures along the riparian area that don’t support our native biota and invertebrates. ... That’s especially problematic when we’re talking about rehabilitating salmon habitat,” he said.
After knotweed was discovered at the Cumberland Creek Conservation Area several years ago, the Skagit Land Trust has coordinated several projects with EarthCorps to combat the plant, primarily with herbicide.
“We’ve had much less come back. EarthCorps has done a great job,” Wandler said.
