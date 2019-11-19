The towns of Concrete, Hamilton and Lyman are finalizing 2020 budgets that each include higher costs for residents.
Each includes a council-approved 1% property tax increase.
Lyman is reviewing a $460,000 budget that Town Clerk and Treasurer Debbie Boyd said with the exception of the property tax increase is largely unchanged from 2019.
Hamilton is reviewing a $639,000 budget that is being worked on in order to get it to balance. As is, the budget consists of $26,000 more in spending than in anticipated revenue, Mayor Joan Cromley said.
Hamilton included a 5% water rate increase in the 2020 budget, as it has done in several previous years.
Concrete is reviewing a $2.75 million budget that includes rate increases for water and sewer services.
Sewer rates will increase $1.50 per month, and water rates will increase between 40 cents and 74 cents per month, depending on whether the water is used for a residence or business, and whether the consumer is in town or outside of town.
The one-time fees for connecting to water and sewer services are also increasing by about $190 and $430, respectively.
Town Clerk Andrea Fichter said a major change in the 2020 budget is a new cost for airport leaseholders that should bring in about $23,000 in added revenue and can be used for airport infrastructure improvements.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.