The towns of Concrete, Hamilton and Lyman are finalizing 2020 budgets that each include higher costs for residents.

Each includes a council-approved 1% property tax increase.

Lyman is reviewing a $460,000 budget that Town Clerk and Treasurer Debbie Boyd said with the exception of the property tax increase is largely unchanged from 2019.

Hamilton is reviewing a $639,000 budget that is being worked on in order to get it to balance. As is, the budget consists of $26,000 more in spending than in anticipated revenue, Mayor Joan Cromley said.

Hamilton included a 5% water rate increase in the 2020 budget, as it has done in several previous years.

Concrete is reviewing a $2.75 million budget that includes rate increases for water and sewer services.

Sewer rates will increase $1.50 per month, and water rates will increase between 40 cents and 74 cents per month, depending on whether the water is used for a residence or business, and whether the consumer is in town or outside of town.

The one-time fees for connecting to water and sewer services are also increasing by about $190 and $430, respectively.

Town Clerk Andrea Fichter said a major change in the 2020 budget is a new cost for airport leaseholders that should bring in about $23,000 in added revenue and can be used for airport infrastructure improvements.

Reporter Kimberly Cauvel

