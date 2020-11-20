The town of Concrete is reviewing a draft budget for 2021 of $2.8 million.
That's about the same as the budget at the start of 2020, which showed growth over the $2.3 million budget at the start of 2019.
Town Clerk Andrea Fichter said during an October budget work session that the town's revenues are expected to remain steady despite the COVID-19 pandemic. That's partially because of the large role of property taxes in supporting town operations.
Fichter and Mayor Jason Miller said they are more concerned about utility bills that haven't been paid due to pandemic-related hardships.
The town is also considering refinancing a loan for the $8 million wastewater treatment plant built in 2008. Fichter said a 15-year option could save the town about $757,000 through the life of the loan.
The Town Council, which will also consider a 1% property tax increase, will hold public hearings for the 2021 budget during its meetings Monday and Dec. 14. Both meetings begin at 6 p.m.
The towns of Lyman and Hamilton are each in the midst of drafting their 2021 budgets.
The Lyman Town Council unanimously approved Nov. 10 a 1% property tax increase typically taken each year.
The increase will mean an additional $414.36 in revenue for the year, according to town documents.
Lyman will hold a public hearing on its draft budget during its Dec. 8 council meeting.
Hamilton will hold public hearings for the draft budget and for a proposed 1% property tax increase at a special meeting set for 7 p.m. Dec. 1.
