SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Easter Bunny paid an early visit Friday to Country Meadow Village retirement community.
With COVID-19 protocols in place, members of Sedro-Woolley High School's Future Business Leaders of America and its Earth Club worked with facility Program Director David Bricka to put on the parade.
Residents came out on the sidewalks at the facility's front entrance and the students paraded parallel to them — safely-distanced — in the parking lot.
"They listened to the song 'Easter Parade' and wore festive hats created by resident Betty Newcombe," Bricka said.
Residents also hunted for festively-decorated eggs dyed by students on behalf of the Easter Bunny, and in return the students received special Easter treats from the retirement community's residents and staff.
