The town of La Conner has teamed up with the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County to award up to $20,000 in grants to local businesses.
La Conner received the funds through the federal CARES Act. The money is intended for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with businesses eligible to apply for up to $5,000 each.
The Economic Development Alliance will administer the grants. It has administered similar grants for other local governements, including Skagit County.
Eligible businesses must be within La Conner town limits and employ 20 or fewer employees. Businesses related to the town's tourism industry will be given priority, and the grants will cover operational expenses, training, consulting and other needs during the pandemic.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Oct. 7. Further information about the application requirements — as well as copies of the application — is available on the EDASC website, skagit.org.
Questions can be emailed to LaConnergrant@skagit.org.
The CARES Act was passed in March and, among other provisions, provides funds to businesses, states and local governments.
