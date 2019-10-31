MOUNT VERNON — The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County has merged with the EDASC Foundation and will now operate as a nonprofit.
EDASC CEO John Sternlict said the merger will give EDASC more opportunities to apply for grant funding and allow it to operate with one board.
He said there are certain grants only available to 501©(3) organizations, which are operated for education, research or charitable purposes.
“Having the ability to apply as a 501©(3) will be helpful,” he said.
EDASC was formed in 1972 as a 501©(6), a nonprofit that is a business association or chamber of commerce.
The Leadership Skagit program, which was operated by the EDASC Foundation, will now be a program of EDASC.
Discussions on the merger started last July, Sternlicht said.
The Foundation board will disband, and EDASC will have an education committee to focus on programs such as Leadership Skagit.
The merger will be effective Jan 1.
Board members from both EDASC and the EDASC Foundation approved the change at a Monday meeting.
